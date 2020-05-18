Demba Ba comments on potential Newcastle United takeover

Former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has given a brilliant interview with the Chronicle where he has touched upon various topics.

The 34-year-old striker is a sort of globe-trotter having played for 11 different clubs already. His stint at Newcastle was brief (2011-2013) but it was memorable. He scored 29 goals in all competitions in two seasons at the club before moving to Chelsea.

The Senegal striker remains passionate about the club, and feels strongly attached to the fans, even today. He is also aware of the takeover talks that are doing the rounds.

The former West Ham striker has said that he hopes the takeover goes through. He wants the club to be competitive and feels the Magpies deserve to play in the Champions League every season.

“I hope it happens for the fans, the city and English football because it’s another competitive team. You would have five or six teams fighting to win the title, which is not the way in other leagues,” Ba said to the Chronicle.

“I hope that when these buyers take over they do best for Newcastle the team and Newcastle the city. That is important. It needs to be treated with the respect it deserves.

“Newcastle’s fanbase is incredible, it is a club that deserves Champions League football every season.”

Newcastle fans will love the fact that Ba still feels so strongly about the club and the city.

Meanwhile, as we enter another week, Newcastle fans will be hoping for an announcement as speculations are now causing anxiety and tension more than anything else.

As of now, a deal in the region of £300 million has been agreed, and the potential new owners have paid a fraction of the amount, which is non-refundable, already.

They have submitted all the documents to the Premier League, and are waiting for the official confirmation.