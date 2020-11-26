Demarai Gray linked with a move to Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season. As per Duncan Castles, Leicester City officials believe that the player is heading to the London club. The winger was linked with Tottenham earlier this year as well but the move did not materialise.





Demarai Gray is not keen on signing a new deal because of his role under Brendan Rodgers. The winger is yet to play in the Premier League this season and he managed just three league starts last year.

It is evident that the 24-year-old is frustrated with the lack of playing time and he wants to move on. He has refused to enter into talks regarding a new deal and that has resulted in him being dropped into the U23 squad this season.

When the winger signed for Leicester City in 2016, he was regarded as a top prospect but his development has clearly stalled over the last two seasons. A move away from Leicester City might give him the chance to resurrect his career.

On a free transfer, it could prove to be a smart signing for Tottenham as well.

However, a move to Spurs wouldn’t necessarily lead to regular first-team action for Demarai Gray. He will have to work very hard to hold down a starting berth under Jose Mourinho. The likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura would be ahead of him in the pecking order.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince him to join them without the promise of regular first-team football. The player is unlikely to accept a squad role after choosing to leave Leicester City for a similar reason.