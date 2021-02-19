Delia Smith: Norwich right-back Max Aarons will leave amid Everton interest

Norwich City’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has suggested that the Canaries are expected to lose Max Aarons in the near future, but that is also a part of their plans.

Smith is proud of the club’s youth strategy and cited examples of Ben Godfrey and James Maddison – the two former academy graduates who are doing exceptionally well at Everton and Leicester City respectively.





The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, while Manchester United, Everton, and Bayern Munich have shown interest in him.

In fact, Norwich have recently told Bayern that they will have to pay between £30-35 million for the young right-back.

Smith said at FT Business of Football summit: “Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players.

“They’ve got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

SL View – Aarons to Everton?

The young right-back was heavily linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window, and the Toffees should reignite their interest in him in the summer.

Aarons has been ever-present for Daniel Farke’s side and has a contract with the Canaries until 2024. Norwich will sell him but only if the price is right.

The right-back is one area Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster in the summer.

Seamus Coleman has been excellent for the Toffees but has a contract at the club until 2022. Everton should consider signing a long-term replacement for him.

Jonjoe Kenny, the homegrown product, has failed to impress the Italian and he is likely to leave in the summer.

Aarons is an exciting young full-back who has the potential to be a top-class Premier League defender, and it won’t be a big surprise if he moves to a top Premier League club in the summer.