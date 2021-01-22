Dele Alli wants Tottenham to sanction his exit this month

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli wants to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes this month.

According to 90min, the 24-year-old England international has asked the club chairman Daniel Levy not to block his exit.





Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and he wants to leave the club so that he can recapture his form with regular football elsewhere. Has started just one Premier League game for the London club this season.

The report adds that PSG want to loan him for 18 months with an option to sign him permanently.

However, Levy is not keen on losing Alli and believes that he could still develop into a top-class player for Spurs.

SL View: Levy’s long term vision for Alli?

Alli was one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Tottenham and Levy’s show of faith in his ability makes complete sense.

He is still only 24 and he has plenty of time to recapture his form and fulfil his potential. Spurs need to be patient with him and allow them to regain his confidence with a loan move.

The London club could end up regretting their decision if they let him leave permanently. They should look to send him out on loan so that he can play more often in the short term and regain his form.

Last season Tanguy Ndombele struggled under Jose Mourinho but the Frenchman has turned it around this year. There is no reason why a rejuvenated Alli cannot transform his career next season.