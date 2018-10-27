Dele Alli set to sign a new deal with Tottenham

Dele Alli is all set to sign a new deal with Tottenham this season.
According to Sky Sports, an agreement has been reached with the player after months of negotiating.
The 22-year-old midfielder has a contract until 2022 and he has now agreed fresh terms with the club.
Since joining the club from MK Dons in 2015, Alli has been a key player for Tottenham and the fans will be delighted to see that the player has now committed his long term future to the club.
Alli has scored 48 goals in 152 appearances for Spurs so far.
Recently, Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane committed their long term futures to the club as well.
The likes of Alderweireld will also be expected to sign an extension but the Belgian is yet to indicate his desire to stay.
With his future sorted, Alli will now look to concentrate on his football and help Tottenham get their season back on track.
The Londoners have made a decent start in the league but they have really struggled in Europe. Spurs will need their best players to step up and deliver if they want to salvage their European campaign now.