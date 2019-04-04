Dele Alli reacts to Tottenham’s win over Palace

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has sent out a message on Twitter after his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Spurs played their first game in their new stadium last night and Alli will be delighted with the result.
Son and Eriksen scored the goals that won the game, but Alli was quite impressive as well.
He tweeted: “Honey, we’re home!!”.
Honey, we’re home!! 🏟😁 #COYS pic.twitter.com/dWxjsVk6Ou
— Dele (@dele_official) April 3, 2019
Tottenham will be relieved to have returned to winning ways after their recent run of form. Pochettino’s men will have to win most of their remaining games now if they want top four.
The Londoners cannot afford to slip up anymore especially now that Arsenal and Chelsea are starting to pick up form.
Not securing Champions League football could be disastrous for the London club and it will be interesting to see if they can build on last night’s win and finish the season strongly.
The fans will be delighted with their new stadium and the first performance in it. The players should look to capitalize on the air of positivity around the club right now and put together a winning run.