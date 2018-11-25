Dele Alli reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win vs Chelsea on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur produced an outstanding performance to earn a comfortable victory against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side won 3-1 against the Blues at Wembley and jumped ahead of them to the third position in the Premier League.
After the match, Spurs attacking midfielder Dele Alli took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He summed up his feelings in three words – “no better feeling”.
No better feeling!! 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/t987I3RgId
— Dele (@dele_official) November 24, 2018
Spurs took the lead in the eighth minute through Alli, who scored with a flicked header from Christian Eriksen’s cross. Harry Kane fired in a drive from long range to make it 2-0 in the 16th minute.
Son Heung-min added another in the second half with a spectacular goal to earn Pochettino’s side all three points.
Alli has now scored six goals against Chelsea – more than he has scored against any other side.
Spurs have now won three of their past four Premier League games against Chelsea. They must turn their attention now to European games, where a crucial Champions League tie against Inter Milan on Wednesday awaits them.