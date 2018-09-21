Dele Alli posts message on Twitter ahead of Brighton vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bounce back strongly in the league after a disappointing run of results.
Spurs have lost back to back Premier League games against Watford and Liverpool and lost 2-1 against Inter Milan in the midweek in the Champions League.
Their poor run of form has coincided with Dele Alli’s absence who was forced to withdraw from the England squad with a hamstring problem earlier this month.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Alli and Moussa Sissoko took part in Tottenham training on Thursday.
And Alli himself has confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account.
Good to be back training 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iocHRfrHIx
— Dele (@dele_official) September 20, 2018
However, it remains to be seen whether he will start the game against Brighton, with Mauricio Pochettino hinting that he may not risk the attacking midfielder if he is not completely fit.
Alli, who has 31 caps for England, is a key player for Pochettino and his creativity, link-up play with Harry Kane, and overall involvement in the game has been badly missed by the Spurs fans.
Some Spurs fans responded to his tweet and pleaded with him to return to action at the earliest.
Welcome back! Fair to say you have been missed.
— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) September 20, 2018
Welcome back. You’ve been missed! 😊
— Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) September 20, 2018
Save us king
— ً (@MauricioMagic) September 20, 2018
Great to have you back mate. Things have clearly fallen apart without you.
— Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) September 20, 2018
Preferred it if you were on the pitch for us bro! Missing your guile and creativity. Hope you come back this weekend. 🤞🙏👍
— Ray Verma (@rayverma) September 20, 2018