Dele Alli posts message on Twitter after UCL win vs PSV Eindhoven

7 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Dele Alli has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Tottenham Hotspur won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

It was the first win of the competition this season for Spurs. The result means they sit third in Group B, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan. Spurs will now travel to Spain to face Barcelona at Nou Camp.

Spurs were on the brink of elimination, but with just 12 minutes left, Harry Kane rescued his side with two quick goals. Luuk de Jong gave PSV an early lead inside two minutes with a towering header.

Alli, who recently signed a long term deal at Spurs, played the full game, and did well on the night. He attempted five shots, and played out three key passes.

The 22-year-old worked hard and should have taken at least one of his chances. Spurs are “still alive” in the competition, and it is upto them now to get two good results and qualify to the knockout stages.

