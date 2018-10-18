Dele Alli could miss three crucial Tottenham games

Tottenham will face London rivals West Ham in their next Premier League clash on Saturday.
Ahead of the match, Mauricio Pochettino has said in his press conference that he is happy with the fact that some of his key players are getting back to full fitness.
The Argentine has confirmed to Football London that Dele Alli will need another 10 days to get back to fitness.
“It was a good time for us because we are going to recover a few players like Christian and Mousa Dembele. Still maybe 10 days more for Dele Alli and Danny Rose is the same, one week more. Jan Vertonghen is a little bit longer. But the most important thing is that we start to recover players. It will be a tough month of competition for us.”
The England international picked up a hamstring injury whilst on international duty. He hasn’t made an appearance since the Carabao Cup victory over Watford in September, but is set to return next week.
He is certain to miss Tottenham’s London derby clash against West Ham this weekend. Furthermore, chances are very less that he will be fit to face PSV in the Champions League – a game Spurs must win to stay alive in the competition. And he could miss Spurs’s Premier League clash against Manchester City, if he doesn’t get back to full training (Pochettino may not risk him) by then.
Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League table, same points with Arsenal, and only two points behind the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool after eight matches.