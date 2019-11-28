Defoe keen on permanent Rangers move

Rangers have been handed a transfer boost before the January transfer window.
Star striker Jermain Defoe is ready to join them permanently and he is prepared to take a paycut. The striker joined Bournemouth on wages of more than £100,000-a-week.
The Bournemouth player is currently on loan at Ibrox and he has managed to impress so far. Despite being 37, Defoe has a lot to offer on and off the pitch.
The fans will be delighted with Defoe’s desire to join the club and his willingness to take a paycut.
It seems that Steven Gerrard and Rangers are keen on the deal as well. It will be interesting to see what happens in January.
Bournemouth are likely to sanction the move as the player is unwanted at the club.
Furthermore, it would be a good opportunity for the Cherries to cut down their wage bill and invest in new players.
As for Rangers, they could use a proven goalscorer and a leader like Defoe. The former Premier League striker could guide them to a Scottish League triumph.
Rangers have done well this season and they are pushing Celtic for the title. Someone like Defoe could make a big difference during the crucial stages of the season.