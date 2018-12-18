Dedryck Boyata and Ryan Christie back in Celtic training

After two consecutive defeats, Celtic will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Motherwell at Celtic Park on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership.
The Bhoys find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership table, one point behind league leaders Rangers, although they have played a game less.
With games coming thick and fast, Celtic fans have been given a massive boost as two key players have returned to first team training.
Celtic will face Aberdeen and Rangers during the busy festive period, and the results of those games could leave a massive impact on the title race.
Brendan Rodgers has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata has returned to training after missing four games with a hamstring injury.
“Dedryck has a good chance for the Aberdeen and Rangers games — absolutely. Thankfully, his injury was only a slight, grade-one hamstring,” said Rodgers, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“He’s moving well outside, so we will see where he is at. He’s a big player for us. You see the solidity he gives. I like real pace in one of my centre-halves and he gives you that.
The Motherwell clash may have come too soon for him, but the Belgian will be fit for Pittodrie and Ibrox clash next week.
Rodgers has also confirmed that in-form midfielder Ryan Christie will be back soon. He was carried off against Salzburg last week but he is expected to make a swift recovery.
“When Ryan was carried off, I feared the worst really,” Rodgers added.
“He came out of the stadium on crutches and went straight for the MRI scan. But that came up really positive and, in fairness to him, he’s thrown the crutches away now.
“Ryan is in such great form and doesn’t want it to end. But we have to be careful with him. He’s been out running on the grass and we will see how he goes for the rest of the week.”