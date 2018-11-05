Declan Rice would be an exciting signing for Tottenham Hotspur

One of the areas where Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to bolster either in the January transfer window or next summer is the central midfield position. Mousa Dembele has been a great asset for the club for all these years, but the Belgian is likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Could West Ham youngster Declan Rice be an option for Spurs? According to the Daily Mail, Spurs and Chelsea are closely following the talented midfielder. He would be an exceptionally exciting signing for Spurs, and Pochettino must try to lure him from their London rivals.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, where he made 31 appearances in all competitions. last season. This season, he has played a more prominent role under Manuel Pellegrini, He has made eight starts in the Premier League, and has produced some stellar performances in some of the games.
He is growing in confidence with each game, and one could feel that here is someone who can become into a world class player in the future. His positional awareness, his defensive skills, attitude on the pitch, his passing ability, and his concentration level are simply at a top level. Under a top manager like Pochettino, he can further grow into a world class.
Rice can also play as a central defender which is an added bonus. Pochettino has shown great success while nurturing young talents, and Rice and Harry Winks can form a great midfield partnership for Spurs.
Obviously, West Ham will be reluctant to sell their highly rated young talent. But, big clubs are keeping a close eye on his contract situation. Rice has been reportedly offered a new contract extension, but he is yet to put pen to paper.
He would be a superb addition to the side, a player who would add immense depth and quality to this already star-studded Spurs squad.