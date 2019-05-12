Declan Rice showers praises on Mark Noble in brilliant Tweet

West Ham United ended the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign on an impressive note, handing Watford a 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road to finish in 10th place in the table with 52 points.
Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic got on the scoresheet, with Mark Noble’s brace opening and ending the scoring, and the skipper’s recent superb form hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The 32-year-old midfielder ended the season with five goals and five assists in 31 league appearances, and Declan Rice couldn’t help but take to Twitter to shower praises on the West Ham legend.
wait… how good has mark noble been recently? 👏👏👏 unbelievable. Pleasure playing with him❤️🙌
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 12, 2019
Manuel Pellegrini’s side missed out on the last Europa League spot by just five points, and they will look to do better next term in their bid to become a top-seven side going forward.
The Hammers ended the season with 15 wins, seven defeats and 16 losses, scoring 52 goals and conceding 55 goals.
Nevertheless, the Chilean boss would have drawn some positives from his first campaign in charge of West Ham, and will look to improve his side’s fortunes on the pitch next season and going forward.