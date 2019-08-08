Declan Rice sends out message to Grady Diangana after his West Bromwich Albion loan move

West Bromwich Albion have announced the signing of West Ham United winger Grady Diangana on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old will reunite with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic at the Championship outfit, and will be looking forward to helping them to Premier League promotion come May.
Diangana made 21 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s last term, but his playing minutes were bound to take a hit following the additions of some quality forwards this summer.
However, the Hammers academy graduate will have a chance to continue his development at West Brom, and midfield sensation Declan Rice is convinced the Baggies have got a talented player on their hands.
Here is how the West Ham man reacted to Diangana’s loan move on Twitter:
West Brom got a serious player on there hands.. all the best to my boy❤️ https://t.co/6Ygl6ZrDSU
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 8, 2019
West Brom recently appointed Bilic as the man to help them back to the English top-flight after coming close last term, and his relationship with West Ham means the London Stadium outfit are willing to help him out.
The loan move for Diangana is beneficial to the forward, the former Hammers boss and both clubs, and it will be exciting to see how he fares in the Championship.