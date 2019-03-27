Declan Rice says he is hoping to emulate Chelsea’s Jorginho’s passing

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been in cloud nine since becoming a full England international.
The 20-year-old came off the bench to make his debut in last Friday’s Euros 2020 qualifiers’ against the Czech Republic, while he started in Monday’s 5-1 win over Montenegro.
Rice has been tipped to establish himself as a key player for the Three Lions going forward having already done so for manager Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
The youngster is hoping to keep improving in order to keep a starting berth is Gareth Southgate’s team to himself, and he has revealed the two defensive midfielders he looks up to.
“Busquets is the one I’ve watched since I was a kid. He doesn’t move from the centre circle. He plays with 360 vision. I’m 20, I’m learning the position and of course I am going to get better,” the Hammers star told The Sun.
“There is stuff I definitely need to improve on. I study for myself, my own games and others.
“I like Jorginho, the way he plays and passes. There’s stuff I can add to my game.”
While it isn’t a surprise that the Barcelona star is a player Rice learns from given that he is one of the best holding midfielders in the world, nobody could have seen his choice of the £57million Chelsea star coming.
Jorginho has completed most passes (2553) in the Premier League this term since arriving from Napoli last summer, but he has earned criticisms for contributing very little in the final third having failed to get a league assist despite his many passes.
Nevertheless, the Italy international has weighed in with two goals and remains a crucial part of manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans.
Rice has completed 1,288 passes and also scored twice, and he can become the best in his position in the top-flight should he successfully add some elements of Busquets’ and Jorginho’s games to his.