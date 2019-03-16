Declan Rice reacts to West Ham’s comeback on Twitter, praises Chicharito

West Ham United came from behind to secure a 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium on Saturday, making it three consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time at their new ground.
The Hammers opened the scoring after Mark Noble converted from the spot, but they were pegged back two minutes later, with the visitors eventually heading into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
The hosts’ woes were compounded 20 minutes after the restart as the Terriers extended their lead by two goals.
However, Angelo Ogbonna made it 3-2 10 minutes later before Javier Hernández came off the bench to draw West Ham level on the 84th minute, and he sent the home fans into wild roars by grabbing the winner on the 91st minute.
Declan Rice was full of praises for the Mexican post-game, and here is how he reacted to the victory on Twitter.
@CH14_ 👏👏👏 this man! Much needed win. #COYI pic.twitter.com/qUHSOW42KO
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 16, 2019
The hard-fought victory – West Ham’s 12th of the campaign – keeps the team’s chances of finishing in seventh-place and playing in the Europa League next term alive, with two points between them and Wolves who have a game in hand.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men resume from next weekend’s international break with a clash against Everton on the 30th of this month, and they will be looking to make it four home wins in a row against the struggling Merseysiders.
Daunting trips to Chelsea and Manchester United follow, while they host Leicester City before a visit to Tottenham Hotspur, and how they fare in these tough fixtures will define the Hammers’ season.