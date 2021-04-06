Declan Rice reacts to West Ham win over Wolves

West Ham United picked up a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last night.

David Moyes’ side have now moved into the top four and will be aiming to qualify for the Champions League by finishing the season strongly.

The visitors were without star player Declan Rice but got the job done, and the fans will be delighted with the determination shown by the players.

Experienced midfielder Mark Noble filled in for Rice on the night, and he was outstanding for the Hammers.

Noble’s quality and experience made a big difference in the centre of the park, and Rice took to Twitter to hail the West Ham captain’s performance.

The experienced West Ham ace has regressed over the past year but stepped up when his side needed him last night.

No criticism please😁. Unbelievable tonight⚒ my skipper! https://t.co/jA3UDah7Dm — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 5, 2021

Rice also reacted to his side’s win over Wolves on Twitter. The 22-year-old claimed that it was a big result for the Londoners.

Do not underestimate how big a win that is for the boys! Into the top 4, 8 games to go! Special group this! Love it. @WestHam ❤️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 5, 2021

With just eight matches remaining, a top-four finish is no longer unrealistic for the Hammers.

Although Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are breathing down their necks, they have shown that they have what it takes to win their remaining games and finish above the traditional top clubs.

West Ham have the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Rice returning from injury soon, and that will only strengthen them further.

