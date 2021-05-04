Declan Rice reacts to West Ham win on Twitter, hails Manuel Lanzini

West Ham United picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Burnley away from home in the Premier League last night.

The Hammers made a poor start and Chris Wood put the hosts ahead with his 21st-minute penalty. However, the Londoners bounced back immediately with a brace from Michail Antonio midway through the first half.





West Ham are still in the race for a top four finish and yesterday’s win over the Clarets will keep their Champions League hopes alive for now.

David Moyes’ men were the better team across the ninety minutes and there is no doubt that they deserved to win the game.

Despite being without key players like Declan Rice, the Hammers managed to get the job done in a tricky away game.

The West Ham star has now shared his reaction to his side’s win over Burnley on Twitter. Rice hailed the performance of 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini as well.

What a performance from the boys last night! Pleasure to watch & I must say Lanziniii😍😍💎 4 MASSIVE games to go, we will give everything❤️ #COYI — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 4, 2021

The attacking midfielder has started just four Premier League games this season and he was handed a surprise start in the midfield last night in a deeper role.

Lanzini managed to exceed expectations with a superb performance for the visitors. He helped control the game from the middle for the Londoners and he was equally good with his defensive work.

Not only did he initiate the attacks from the deep, but he also helped out his teammates with his work rate.

West Ham needed some craft against Burnley’s deep defence and Lanzini provided just that.

