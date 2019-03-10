Declan Rice reacts to the attack on Jack Grealish

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has slammed the Birmingham fan who attacked Jack Grealish during the match between the two sides today.
Absolutely disgraceful what just happened to Jack Grealish😡
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 10, 2019
Grealish did very well to keep himself calm during the situation. The midfielder did not react and he was focused on the game.
The Aston Villa star was later rewarded for his attitude and he managed to score the winning goal for his side in the derby game.
Aston Villa fans will be delighted with the maturity and mentality Grealish has shown today. They have missed him for long periods this season but he seems to be making up for it really well.
Grealish managed to score a fantastic goal against Derby and he has scored another vital one today.
Aston Villa certainly have an outside chance of making it to the play-offs and if Grealish continues to perform at this level, they will have a shot.