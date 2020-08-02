Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal win against Chelsea in FA Cup

West Ham United star Declan Rice has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Arsenal’s win against Chelsea.

Arsenal got the better of Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in London in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.





The Blues took the lead after just five minutes through Christian Pulisic, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored parity for the Gunners from the penalty spot on 28 minutes.

The Gabon international striker made it 2-1 to Mikel Arteta’s side midway through the second half when he found the net with a wonderful finish.

Chelsea ended the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Mateo Kovacic for two bookable offences on 73 minutes.

West Ham star Rice, who can operate as a central defender or as defensive midfielder, was following the match, and he was not impressed with decisions from match officials, as posted on Twitter.

The 21-year-old England international was actually at Chelsea as a kid before he was released by the London club.

Some of the decisions in this game today… — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 1, 2020

The FA Cup success means that Arsenal will play in the Europa League next season.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s side will feature in the Champions League after finishing in the Premier League top four, whole West Ham narrowly staved off relegation to the Championship.