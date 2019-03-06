Declan Rice reacts to Ajax UCL win against Real Madrid on Twitter

Eredivisie giants Ajax produced one of the greatest upsets in Champions League history last night at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a 4-1 second-leg win over defending champions Real Madrid, and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice loved it.
The La Liga and European powerhouse won the first-leg 2-1 a fortnight ago despite being the second-best team for the majority of the clash, but a young Ajax side bounced back in style, and they surely caught the eyes of the Hammers youngster.
Here is how Rice reacted to their win on Twitter.
Ajax are playing unbelievable🔥
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 5, 2019
Rice definitely was inspired with the incredible performance of the Dutch side who were widely regarded as the underdogs after the last-16 draws were made.
The West Ham man, who is set to be handed his debut England call-up this month will look to draw lots of inspiration from Ajax going forward, and after bursting onto the scene this term with some incredible performances, the future is indeed bright for the 20-year-old.
Despite the huge experience of Madrid in the competition, Ajax showed age doesn’t count for anything in football, and it’s something Rice will be hoping to prove on a consistent basis with the Hammers and the Three Lions.