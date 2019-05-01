Declan Rice reacts as Pablo Zabaleta extends West Ham United contract

West Ham United have handed Argentine right-back Pablo Zabaleta a one-year contract extension after another impressive campaign from the veteran defender.
The 34-year-old has shown no sign of slowing down since arriving the London Stadium in July 2017, featuring in 65 games so far, including 26 this term, and both club and player are happy to continue their association for one more season after the option in his contract was exercised.
Honoured to extend my contract with this amazing football club for another year ✍️ #COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Fl9SJHE1RX
— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 1, 2019
Zabaleta has been crucial to manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans this term, while also helping summer signing and fellow right-back Ryan Fredericks come to grips with the demands of Premier League football.
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently happy at the development and here is how he reacted to the news on Twitter.
what a man😍 https://t.co/OyN8vKG3rQ
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 1, 2019
The two-time EPL winner definitely brings load of experience and valuable leadership to the table, and it seems Rice has enjoyed sharing the dressing room with the former Manchester City ace.
West Ham will be looking to challenge for a top-six finish next term and a player like Zabaleta should come handy as Pellegrini looks to improve his team’s fortunes going forward.