Declan Rice raves about West Ham’s front three

West Ham picked up a comfortable win over Norwich at the weekend.
Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko scored to give the Hammers a 2-0 victory at home.
Manuel Pellegrini will be very pleased with the performance of his team and the understanding between his attacking players will have impressed him a lot.
The West Ham front three seem to have gelled really well and they were unplayable at times.
On another day, West Ham could have easily scored four or five goals.
It will be interesting to see if they can build on this and produce more impressive performances in the coming months.
Haller seems to have adjusted really well and Yarmolenko looks quite sharp since his recovery.
The likes of Anderson and Lanzini have looked in good touch as well.
West Ham star Declan Rice has taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the club’s front three.
He tweeted:
Brilliant performance & 3 points going into the break! Got to say.. our front 3😅🔥 we keep building💪🏼 #COYI @WestHam
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 31, 2019
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the European places this season and they will need their attack in good form in order to achieve their objectives.
The likes Everton and Leicester City are good going forward and West Ham will have to match that quality.