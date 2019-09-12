Declan Rice raves about West Ham midfielder Nathan Holland

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on midfielder Nathan Holland.
The 21-year-old midfielder scored a brilliant goal last night, and Rice responded by saying “what a player” with a lovestruck emoji.
What a player 😍 https://t.co/uEW88tAV6g
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 12, 2019
While Rice enjoyed the international break playing for England, Holland caught people’s eyes again last night while playing in the Premier League International Cup.
West Ham were playing against Valencia B and Holland’s goal separated the two sides in a 1-0 win for the Irons.
And this has impressed Rice after West Ham posted a clip of Holland’s goal last night on Twitter.
Holland moved to the Hammers at the age of 18 from Everton, and since then he has been performing well in the academy team. Surely, the young midfielder will be boosted by the reaction of Rice, who at 20 is already an established midfielder for the Hammers.
West Ham fans have been clamouring on social media to give Holland a chance in the senior side. He has been doing very well in the academy team, and there could be an opportunity for him now with Michail Antonio out injured.