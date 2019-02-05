Declan Rice raves about ‘unplayable’ West Ham star Michail Antonio

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has showered praise on teammate Michail Antonio after the Hammers drew 1-1 against Liverpool on Monday night.
Rice, who has been in outstanding form this season, has insisted that the Hammers winger is unplayable when he is at his best.
Antonio scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw that leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men just three points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.
The 28-year-old was superb during the game at both ends of the pitch. And Rice suggested that his teammate Antonio is as good as any player in the Premier League when he is on form.
“Mick was outstanding. Some of the stuff he was doing, like bringing down Lukasz’s goal kicks and switching the play,” he told West Ham’s official website.
“When Mick is confident, he is unplayable and you saw that and I’m delighted for him.”
Antonio has re-discovered himself under Manuel Pellegrini, and has been playing some of his best football in recent years.
He has emerged as a key player for the Hammers this season, and has now scored three goals and provided three assists in the Premier League.
West Ham find themselves 12th in the league with 32 points from 25 games.