Declan Rice possibly ruled out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

Declan Rice has sustained a knee injury that could keep him out of this summer’s European Championships, reports the Telegraph.

The midfielder apparently sustained the injury around the hour mark of England’s narrow 2-1 win in World Cup qualifying over Poland. Despite this, he played the full 90 minutes, earning the man of the match award.

Since then, Rice has been wearing a protective brace around his knee to avoid any further damage. Meanwhile, West Ham United are waiting for the results of the scan. He has already been ruled out of Monday night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Telegraph claim that the Englishman is expected to be out for four to six weeks, but could be sidelined for longer depending on whether surgery is required.

The former would mean he could return in time for the end of the season and would almost certainly be fit for the European Championships. However, if he undergoes surgery, then he would most likely miss this summer’s tournament.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present for West Ham this season, playing every single minute of their Premier League campaign. Manager David Moyes will be desperately hoping for good news as his side pursue European football for next season.

A win over Wolves will take the Hammers into fourth place going into the final eight games of the campaign.

The injury will probably keep Rice out of crucial clashes against fellow Champions League chasers Leicester City and Chelsea, and possibly against Everton as well.

England boss Gareth Southgate will also be keeping an eye on the situation, praying that he is not ruled out of Euro 2020. The midfielder has started all but one of England’s eight competitive games this season, missing just the World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

The Three Lions are already worried about the fitness of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The last thing Southgate needs is another one of his first-choice central midfielders being injured ahead of the tournament.

