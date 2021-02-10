Declan Rice apologizes to West Ham fans after Man Utd defeat

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has issued an apology to the club’s fans on Twitter after their defeat against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

Absolutely devastated. Really wanted to progress in this competition. Apologies for the goal, needed to be better. Proud of the lads tonight, massive effort. Focus back on the league now! We go again. ❤️⚒ @WestHam — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 9, 2021

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 after extra time and Declan Rice was directly responsible for Scott McTominay’s matchwinner on the 97th minute.





The England international was caught in possession and the United midfielder capitalised on his error to score the only goal of the game.

Rice has been in impressive form for West Ham for over a year now and he is understandably disappointed with his mistake against the Red Devils. Given their recent run of form, the Hammers would have fancied an upset here.

The Hammers have done well in the Premier League so far and Rice will be looking to bounce back strongly in the next game and guide his side to a respectable finish in the League this season.

The midfielder has stepped up for his side on countless occasions and one mistake against Manchester United is hardly going to turn the fans against him.

Rice is only 22 and he is far from the finished product. He is bound to make mistakes but he has the talent and the attitude to learn from this and come back stronger in future.