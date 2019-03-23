Declan Rice aims hilarious thinly-veiled dig at Tottenham during post-game interview after Three Lions’ debut

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice made his Three Lions debut last night at Wembley, featuring in the last 27 minutes of the 5-0 demolition of the Czech Republic as England kicked off their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign on an impressive note.
The 20-year-old could start against Montenegro on Monday after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier got ruled out of the clash due to an injury he sustained in the early minutes of Friday’s clash.
Rice, expectedly was buzzing post-game, and he couldn’t help but aim a hilarious thinly-veiled dig at Tottenham during the interview.
“I thought we beat Spurs here last season,” the Hammers midfielder replied when asked what was going through his mind as he warmed up before the game ahead of his debut.
"I was thinking 'we beat Spurs here last season!'" 😂 pic.twitter.com/ulgGtieGwB
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 23, 2019
Hammers handed Spurs a 3-2 defeat in the fourth round of the League Cup last season at Wembley, coming from 2-0 down at halftime to secure an incredible win.
Rice played all 90 minutes of that clash as West Ham scored thrice in 15 minutes, and it’s hard to forget such a game.
The youngster has grown in leaps and bounds since former manager Slaven Bilic handed him his debut in May 2017, and not many would have predicted that he would be playing for England two years later.