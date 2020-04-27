DeAndre Yedlin raves about Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin has showered praise on teammate Allan Saint-Maximin.
The 23-year-old joined the Magpies from French club Nice during the summer transfer window for a fee of £16.5m.
The French attacking midfielder has struggled with fitness this season, but he has been very impressive whenever he has taken the pitch.
Saint-Maximin has scored two goals and has provided one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season. He has scored one goal in the FA Cup as well.
Yedlin believes Saint-Maximin could become a ‘big problem’ for Premier League defences. He has proven to be a nightmare for Premier League full-backs with his pace, power and trickery.
Within a short time, Saint-Maximin has established himself as a favourite among the fans. The American has said that the French winger is ‘going to be a crazy talent’.
Yedlin has suggested that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is amongst his toughest opponents in the division. However, Saint-Maximin is not far behind the Ivory Coast winger.
“He is up there with defending Zaha, for me, honestly,” Yedlin told Seattle Sounders’ Instagram live on Friday.
“He is another one who is just completely unpredictable. He is so powerful and he tries things that you wouldn’t expect anyone ever to try.
“He is going to be a crazy talent. He is still 23-years-old and he is going to be a big problem in the future.”
Yedlin, 26, has made only 12 appearances this season in the Premier League where he has scored only one goal this season.
The USA international, who joined the Magpies for a fee in the region of £5 million, has said that he plans to return to the Sounders before he ends his career.