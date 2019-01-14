Dean Smith slams Aston Villa’s performance against Wigan

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has warned his players after a humiliating defeat against Wigan Athletic.
The Villans were beaten 3-0 and the performance did not impress the fans at all. The players were jeered off the pitch and Smith believes that the players will have to win back the fans now.
Smith gave his honest reaction to his side’s performance against Wigan.
He said: “I told the players after the game this is the bottom of where I’ve been so far in my managerial career. And it should be the bottom of where Aston Villa is. I’m an Aston Villa fan and to lose 3-0 two weeks on the spin is very, very disappointing. That performance was rubbish – it was very poor. And I’ve got to earn my money now and make sure it never happens again. Overall I thought they ran harder than we did and that’s the disappointing thing.”
Aston Villa aim to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and they will need to play far better in order to achieve that.
The Championship outfit have been quite inconsistent this season and they will have to put together a winning run now.
Smith must also look to improve his side’s defence in order to make it to the Premier League. Aston Villa are simply not solid enough at the back.
The defeat against Wigan leaves Aston Villa in the 12th position with just 9 wins from 27 league games.