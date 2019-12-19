Dean Smith says Aston Villa won’t have to sell any of their best players in January to balance the books

According to Sportsmail, Aston Villa may need to sell some of their players to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play rules and regulations this season.
The Midlands outfit need to raise millions in sales or wage savings or they could be penalised after narrowly avoiding breaching EFL’s profit and sustainability rules last season.
Jack Grealish is one of Villa’s most prized possessions, with Sportsmail claiming the midfielder has a £45 million buyout clause in the new contract he signed last year.
However, boss Dean Smith has dismissed the claims, telling Sky Sports’ reporter Rob Dorsett that Villa won’t have to sell any of their best players in January to balance the books.
The Villa manager also claims none of them have a buy-out clause in their contracts, and the news is surely a huge boost.
#avfc boss Dean Smith tells me he won’t have to sell any of his best players in January to balance the books, and NONE (including @jackgrealish1 )have a buy-out clause in their contracts. See #ssn
— Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) December 19, 2019
Grealish, 24, signed a new five-year deal last September after Villa refused to sell him months earlier.
They were under severe financial pressure at the time as they needed to find £40 million to comply with FFP regulations and balance the books.
However, billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nasser Sawiris came to their rescue, ensuring the club changed their stance on potentially cashing in on Grealish.