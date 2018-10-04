Dean Smith responds to Aston Villa job speculation – fans react on Twitter

Aston Villa confirmed yesterday that they have parted ways with Steve Bruce following a run of poor results in the Championship.
The club is yet to appoint a new manager but a host of names have come up in the media for the vacant managerial post.
Brentford manager Dean Smith has emerged as one of the club’s reported targets for the managerial job.
Smith has suggested on Express and Star that he has no plans to leave the Championship club at the moment.
Bruce was sacked after Villa’s 3-3 draw against bottom side Preston North End on Tuesday which leaves the Villans 13th in the table, one point closer to the bottom three than the top spot.
Smith is thought to be one of the candidates for the Villa managerial role but the Bees boss has insisted that he will not be leaving Griffin Park.
“There’s going to be speculation about many people,” said Smith, as reported by the Express and Star. “They put two and two together and come up with five. My job is Brentford and that’s all I am interested in.
“There’s always going to be speculation; my dad was a steward and I was brought up a Villa fan but I’m not sure they are going to give Prince William the job are they?
“I’ve said it many times; this is a fantastic job and I enjoy it here. There’s nothing that has made me change my mind since I have worked here. I have no plans on leaving this club because it is a great club to work for.”
Some Villa fans believe that he hasn’t directly said ‘no’ to the speculation which means there could be a possibility of him joining the club.
Here are some of the responses from the Villa fans on social networking site Twitter:
that’s a yes then 👍🏻
— David Logan (@thelogan1975) October 4, 2018
Definitely didn’t say no though!
— Tom Cowley🏴 (@TomC2312_AVFC) October 4, 2018
Hasn’t ruled it out. I reckon he’d want the job if villa offered
— Conor (@HostileHutton) October 4, 2018
He would 100% take the job whenever it was offered… at any stage of his career. Whether it be this afternoon of 20 years from now…I’d put my house on it
— Villan (@mrmrbear9) October 4, 2018
Sounds like he wants the job
— maiL (@_Liam23) October 4, 2018
He clearly wants it
— Todd williamson (@Toddster80) October 4, 2018
What he didn’t say revealed a lot more than what he did say. Known unknowns and all that…
— Roger Barlow (@BarlowInBrazil) October 4, 2018