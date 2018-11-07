Dean Smith raves about Yannick Bolasie

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has heaped praise on Yannick Bolasie.
The summer signing was quite impressive during his short cameo against Bolton and Smith believes that the winger is getting better and better.
He said: “I am really pleased with how he’s responded. I thought he was a real threat when he came on against Bolton. He looked powerful. He looked quick. He looked strong. He looked a bag full of tricks. That’s what I remember of him. I thought he did that when he came off the bench against QPR, too. It’s pleasing we have someone of that quality who’s getting better and better.”
Bolasie is still struggling with match fitness but he will be delighted with these comments from the manager.
The on-loan Everton winger will be looking to regain his form and fitness this season. If he keeps improving, he could prove to be a valuable option for Dean Smith’s side this season.
Aston Villa will be hoping to challenge for promotion this season and they will need players like Bolasie to make an impact.
Smith revealed that the player has reacted well to being dropped and he is delighted with the response.
It will be interesting to see if Bolasie is handed a start in the next game. The 29-year-old could make a big difference for Villa if he manages to rediscover his confidence.