Dean Smith raves about Aston Villa’s John McGinn

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has lavished praise on midfielder John McGinn for his performances so far.
The Scotland international has been outstanding for Aston Villa since his move to the Championship side this summer.
Smith believes that Aston Villa are very fortunate to have McGinn and the midfielder is even better than he could have dreamed of.
He said: “John has been outstanding. I can only talk about since I have been here but he is a better player than I could have dreamed of. He has energy and quality, bundles of it. We are very fortunate to have him.”
The 25-year-old midfielder was a target for Celtic in the summer as well but he chose to join the English club. Aston Villa fans will be delighted to see how their new signing has been performing.
Aston Villa have shown some improvement in the recent games and McGinn has been instrumental in that.
The former Hibernian star will love these comments from the manager and he will be looking to build on an impressive start to the season. If Aston Villa are to secure promotion this season, they will need players like McGinn and Grealish in red-hot form.