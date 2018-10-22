Dean Smith raves about Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham

New Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has showered praise on Tammy Abraham after his match winning performance in the Championship this week.
Abraham, who joined Villa on loan in the summer from Chelsea, has hit the ground running at his new club.
Villa defeated Swansea 1-0 at Villa Park in Smith’s first game in charge on Saturday. Abraham scored the only goal of the match and took his goal tally to four in the Championship.
“He’s a handful, and he’ll know better than me that he should be walking a way with the matchball tonight,” said Smith, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“But he scored the winning goal, he’s a hell of a talent.”
The Chelsea-owned striker scored in the eighth minute of the match, and could have added more had he been more clinical. However, Villa did well to hold on to the lead and picked up the much needed three points.
The striker now has scored in three consecutive matches, and it will only boost his confidence. Abraham will be looking to make the best use of his loan spell, and send a strong message to the Chelsea hierarchy.
Villa will face Norwich in their next Championship game on Wednesday at Carrow Road.