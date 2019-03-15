Dean Smith opens up about Jack Grealish’s fitness

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed that Jack Grealish is not fully fit just yet.
The attacking midfielder returned to action after a lengthy lay-off earlier this month and he has been in fine form since then.
He has scored against Derby County and Birmingham recently and he was very good against Nottingham Forest as well.
Smith claims that Grealish is still building up his match fitness and that must be scary for other teams. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can guide his side to the Premier League by the end of this season.
“Jack is still not back to full fitness which is scary for other teams,” he is quoted by the Birmingham Mail.
“He let me down today because he didn’t score, he’s scored a goal a game since he’s come back! Players are coming back and we’re getting stronger and stronger and so is Jack.”
Villa came close to promotion last year and they certainly have a chance this year as well if they manage to build on their recent performances.
Grealish is already proving to be a handful for Championship defenders and when he returns to full fitness, opposition players will certainly have a tough time containing him.
Aston Villa fans will be excited to hear these comments from their manager and they will be hoping for more of the same from their star player.