Dean Smith opens up about his January transfer plans

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has opened up about the club’s January transfer plans.
The newly appointed Villa manager hinted that the club could look to bring back some of their on-loan players like Mitch and Elphick.
Smith also explained that the club have a plan for the January transfer window and there are recruitment meetings planned over the next week or two.
There is no doubt that Aston Villa are in need of reinforcements in January. Bringing back the on-loan players could be a smart decision in the short term.
The likes of Elphick have been quite impressive this season and his return will improve Villa’s defence.
Eventually, it could end up saving millions for Aston Villa. Also, sometimes it is hard to sign the preferred targets midway through the season and therefore Smith should avoid spending money just for the sake of it.
If he can get through the season with the resources at his disposal, Villa will have a great opportunity to plan an efficient rebuild over the summer.