Dean Smith makes a prediction about West Ham

Aston Villa drew 0-0 against West Ham in their last Premier League game on Monday night.
The Villans have made a stuttering start to the season, managing only one win so far. The result against the Hammers was the second game in succession where they have failed to score.
In fact, Villa have netted just four times in five Premier League games, but Dean Smith is confident the goals will come soon for his side.
The Villa boss believes that it is only a matter of time before they begin to hit the target on a regular basis.
He added that Villa played against a very well-coached team, and has predicted them to finish in the top 10.
“We just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net or make the most of the big moments we had,” said Smith to the Express and Star.
“Is it a concern? No. I’d be more concerned had we not created chances. We were playing a very good team who are very well coached. West Ham will probably finish in the top 10.”
West Ham have bounced back strongly in the league after their 5-0 defeat against Manchester City in their opening game.
The Hammers have a very good squad, and they should be aiming to finish within the top 10 this season.
The Londoners will be in action next on Sunday where they face Manchester United at home. Villa will travel to London to face Arsenal in the Premier League in their next game.