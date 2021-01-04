Dean Smith delivers an update on Wesley Moraes’ fitness

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has now provided a positive injury update regarding Wesley Moraes.

The 24-year-old Brazilian striker sustained cruciate ligament damage last January and he has been on the sidelines ever since.





Dean Smith has now confirmed that the player is ready to return to training with the first team and he should be back in action soon.

Smith confirmed: “He will join in with the group next week on a non-contact basis just to get him in amongst the players.

“We’ll have more of an idea when he starts contact training in probably two weeks. He’s getting a lot closer now which is pleasing.”

Aston Villa have made an impressive start to the Premier League season this year and the return of Wesley could be like a new signing for them. They are currently 8th in the table, just three points adrift of the top four.

Ollie Watkins has done an excellent job in leading the line for Aston Villa and Wesley could support him and help improve the site in the final third. The 25-year-old has scored 8 goals for Aston Villa so far this season.

The Brazilian will be desperate to prove his quality in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his fitness and confidence during the second half of the season.

Aston Villa fans will be undoubtedly delighted with the return of the striker and some of them have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update from Smith.

Here is what they had to say.

Gives us some good options , him up top, Watkins is mobile all across the front line, just behind maybe, who knows the plan — Steve (@steveparkes1958) January 4, 2021

Watkins & Wes link up is going to be different — Garin (@GW_94) January 3, 2021

I cannot wait to see him back — Tom (@tom_avfc1) January 3, 2021

Can’t wait to see Wesley and Watkins,Wesley was a handful and will create so much space for Watkins. — PD (@Villaninthewood) January 3, 2021

The Premier League isn’t ready for Weskins! — Simon Mason (@SMase75) January 3, 2021

WESLEYYYYYY I CANNOT WAIT!!! — Villa On Rai (@RaiGurshaan) January 3, 2021