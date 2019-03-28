Dean Smith could use 28-yr-old to replace Jack Grealish

Dean Smith is reportedly an admirer of Henri Lansbury and he sees the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Jack Grealish.
Grealish has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and Birmingham Mail claims that Smith will look to use Lansbury as Grealish’s replacement if his star player decides to move on at the end of this season.
The former Arsenal midfielder’s technical ability is not in question but his consistency and fitness is a major issue. The fans might be concerned with Smith’s plan to use him as a replacement for Grealish.
Grealish has been in red hot form for Villa and at this stage, he is a much better player than Lansbury. If he leaves, Aston Villa must look to bring in someone of his calibre.
Relying on Lansbury would be a major gamble for the Championship side. He has had recurring problems with his hamstring for a while now and staying fit throughout the season would be quite a challenge for him.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. If Villa manage to secure promotion to the Premier League, they might just hold on to their prized asset for another season.