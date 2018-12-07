Dean Smith comments on Tammy Abraham’s Aston Villa future

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is hopeful that Tammy Abraham will stay at the club till the end of the season.
Abraham joined Villa during the summer transfer window on loan from Chelsea. He has impressed at his new club, but doubts remain over his stay at Villa Park.
Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Chelsea are planning to bring Abraham back from his loan spell after his impressive performance for Villa.
With both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling to hit the back of the net for the Blues, talks of bringing Abraham back to Stamford Bridge have resurfaced.
The 21-year-old has already scored 11 goals in 14 appearances in the Championship and has one assist to his name as well.
Smith has told the Daily Star that he sees no reason why Abraham will return to his parent club in January.
“I see no reason not to see him continue here,” said Smith to Daily Star.
“He’s playing games and he’s scoring goals and that’s what he came he came here for.”
Abraham has been in terrific form of late, and has scored seven goals in his last four games. It seems he is enjoying his game, and Villa’s attacking style under Smith is getting the best out of him.
Villa won 3-0 in their last outing against Middlesbrough, and are in full confidence ahead of their crucial championship clash against West Brom on Friday.