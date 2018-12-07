Dean Smith comments on Aston Villa youngster Dominic Revan

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has suggested to the Birmingham Mail that youngster Dominic Revan has impressed him in training.
Smith has said that that there are a lot of Under 23 and Under 18 players who are training with the senior team at the moment. He has been particularly impressed with Revan and the Villa boss is convinced that he is capable of stepping into his senior squad if needed.
The Villa boss told the Birmingham Mail: “Dominic is someone I feel can help us defensively if we need him. He’s got a little bit of pace, he’s comfortable on the ball and he’s impressed all of us since he’s been training with us.”
Villa are in good form at the moment, winning four of their last five games in the Championship.
Revan was named as a substitute vs Middlesbrough. He is yet to make his senior debut, but judging from Smith’s comments, he could get an opportunity to prove his talent this season.
Both Axel Tuanzebe and James Chester have been in good form this season, and their partnership at the back has helped Villa pick up impressive results since Smith took charge at the club.
Therefore, it won’t be easy for the youngster to get into the senior team.
Villa will travel to Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship clash on Friday night.