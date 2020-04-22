Dean Jones: Everton signing Barcelona midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho is more feasible than imagined

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho moving to Everton this summer is more feasible than anyone would imagine.
The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for £142 million but has struggled to impress and is currently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich.
Coutinho is keen on a return to the Premier League, and the trio of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Everton have all been linked with interests in him.
None of them is willing to meet Barcelona’s asking price, though, with a loan move expected, and while the Toffees look like the least favourite to land him, the BR football insider reckons the opposite could be the case.
“He won’t be at Barcelona and he has to consider his next move because he’s in a spiral. The Bayern move has been OK, but no signs they want him permanently,” Jones said during an AMA (ask me anything) on the website.
“I would say La Liga is an option at a different club, but financially nobody will be able to do that. So, he comes back to England on loan. Tottenham, Chelsea or Everton are my guesses.
“Everton is more feasible than you’d imagine.”
It doesn’t appear moving to Goodison Park isn’t an option for Coutinho despite his Liverpool links, and a chance to work with Carlo Ancelotti could be appealing to the 27-year-old.
His chances of playing regularly at Everton, as compared to at Chelsea or Tottenham, could also influence his decision, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
The Brazil international has scored nine goals and registered eight assists across all competitions for Bayern this season, and given his Premier League experience and record, hitting the ground on the return to Merseyside can be expected.