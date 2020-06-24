Dean Ashton raves about Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dean Ashton has told BBC Sport (8pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020) that he wishes Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was playing for his former club Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

The former Norwich striker was impressed with the performance of Calvert-Lewin during Everton’s 1-0 win against the Canaries away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.





Performance against Norwich City

The 23-year-old forward started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The former England Under-21 international worked hard and did his best for the team, but the youngster was let down by the Everton attackers as he did not get enough clear-cut chances.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Calvert-Lewin took seven shots of which four were on target, had a pass accuracy of 63.6%, won six headers, took 44 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the young forward has made 24 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 19 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Praise

Ashton told BBC Sport (8pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020): “I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking like a proper centre-forward now; he’s really owning that position.

“I was impressed with him and I wish he was leading the line for Norwich in the way that he played today.”