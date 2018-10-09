Dean Ashton predicts a tough month for Leeds United

Leeds United have dropped to third in the Championship table after 12 games. The intensity has dropped a bit in recent games, but the Whites fans will be happy with the overall performance under Marcelo Bielsa.
They are within touching distance at the top of the table, and the results are expected to further improve once key players return from injuries and suspensions.
Leeds have been without two of their influential players – Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez -over the last few months. While Roofe was scoring for fun, Hernandez was putting in some top class performances.
The duo are expected to return along with defender Gaetano Berardi after the international break and the squad will be stronger with them.
Dean Ashton feels that Leeds will have a difficult month ahead of them.
“It’s going to be a tough month for Leeds until they can get those players back. But if they come through that they’ll have some fresh players,” Ashton said on EFL on Quest.
“It is (taking it’s toll) and Bielsa works them hard as well. It’s interesting that he’s brought some very young players into the squad.”
Pontus Jansson could be in trouble after his rant about referee Jeremy Simpson after Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Brentford last weekend. Plus, Luke Ayling was sent off on Saturday and will face a one-match ban.
While Leeds definitely have missed the absence of Hernandez and Roofe, Bielsa will be satisfied with the performance of Jack Harrison and Tyler Robers – both stepped up brilliantly to fill the void.
Leeds have won just two of their last seven Championship games but Bielsa will be happy with the fact that they are just two points behind leaders West Brom.