Deadline Day 2: The Biggest Deals in the Championship

Deadline Day 2 has finished and fans of two Championship clubs certainly have plenty of cause for celebration after completing some excellent deals.

Blackburn Rovers can be particularly pleased with their business, bringing in four new players as they strive to mount a serious challenge for promotion.





Harvey Elliott’s arrival on a season-long loan from Liverpool grabbed most of the headlines and the winger is undoubtedly an exciting addition the Championship.

Rovers also sealed loan deals for Tom Trybull (Norwich City) and Barry Douglas (Leeds United), while goalkeeper Aynsley Pears was signed from Middlesbrough on a four-year contract.

It was also a busy day for Swansea City, with four new signings compensating for the £15 million sale of Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ryan Bennett joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Joel Latibeaudiere completed a move from Manchester City.

Kasey Palmer also moved to the Swans on loan from Bristol City and Ryan Manning agreed a permanent transfer from Queens Park Rangers.

Rodon wasn’t the only high-profile departure to the Premier League, with Brentford’s Said Benrahma finally completing his protracted move to West Ham United, initially on loan.

Stoke City allowed Jack Butland to head back to the top flight with Crystal Palace and signed Angus Gunn on loan from Southampton as his replacement.

Cardiff City signed goalkeeper Dillon Phillips from Charlton Athletic and brought in Leicester City centre-back Filip Benkovic on loan.

The Bluebirds also completed a deal to sign Wales forward Harry Wilson on loan for the rest of the season from Liverpool.

Aden Flint headed out of the club to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan, while Jack Marriott also agreed a temporary switch to the Owls from Derby County.

Other notable deals in the Championship include Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert joining Nottingham Forest on loan, while Kenneth Zohore agreed a loan move from West Bromwich Albion to Millwall.