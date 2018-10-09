According to the Telegraph, David De Gea could leave Manchester United after becoming reluctant to sign a new deal.
The Spanish international’s existing contract expires in 2019 but the Red Devils are set to invoke an option to extend his deal for another 12 months.
United may not be able to keep De Gea at Old Trafford past 2020, however, which could force them to cash in on the goalkeeper rather than risk losing him for nothing.
The 27-year-old joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to make 325 appearances in all competitions, keeping 121 clean sheets.
De Gea, who has made 33 caps for the Spanish national team, has won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one Europa League crown in his seven years at the club.
He was heavily-linked to Real Madrid prior to Thibaut Courtois leaving Chelsea for Los Blancos so his next destination is now unknown.
De Gea is unsure of his next step too. With United having an uncertain future under manager Jose Mourinho, the world-class goalkeeper doesn’t know if he’ll be ending his career in Manchester.
If the club aren’t competing for trophies at the top level, De Gea could consider his options elsewhere.
Stats from Transfermarkt.