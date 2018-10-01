De Bruyne returns to Manchester City training ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been pictured back in training ahead of the Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Hoffenheim. The Sky Blues lost their opening group stage match with Olympique Lyonnais and will be desperate to get some points on the board at the second time of asking. Having De Bruyne back greatly boosts their chances of a result, although he’ll be unlikely to start.
Back in training! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ABeELZU7MA
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) October 1, 2018
The 27-year-old, who joined City from Vfl Wolfsburg in 2015, has been a key player in the last three years – particularly since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016. He’s made 143 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 92 goals for his troubles. De Bruyne has only racked up 30 minutes of football this season, however, as he’s been sidelined with a serious knee injury.
His return this week is great news for City and Guardiola. Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Fernandinho have formed a makeshift midfield trio in his absence. Phil Foden has also been an option from the bench and could feature against Hoffenheim if the Sky Blues are looking comfortable. While likely to miss Tuesday’s game, it’s unknown if De Bruyne will return in time to face Liverpool on October 7.
