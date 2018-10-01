Blog Competitions English Premier League De Bruyne returns to Manchester City training ahead of Champions League clash

1 October, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City


Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been pictured back in training ahead of the Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Hoffenheim. The Sky Blues lost their opening group stage match with Olympique Lyonnais and will be desperate to get some points on the board at the second time of asking. Having De Bruyne back greatly boosts their chances of a result, although he’ll be unlikely to start.


The 27-year-old, who joined City from Vfl Wolfsburg in 2015, has been a key player in the last three years – particularly since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016. He’s made 143 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 92 goals for his troubles. De Bruyne has only racked up 30 minutes of football this season, however, as he’s been sidelined with a serious knee injury.

His return this week is great news for City and Guardiola. Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Fernandinho have formed a makeshift midfield trio in his absence. Phil Foden has also been an option from the bench and could feature against Hoffenheim if the Sky Blues are looking comfortable. While likely to miss Tuesday’s game, it’s unknown if De Bruyne will return in time to face Liverpool on October 7.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.