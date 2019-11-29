Dayne St. Clair set to train with Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set to run the rule over MLS keeper Dayne St. Clair.
The Canadian born keeper has done well for Minnesota United and it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old can impress Villa during the trial.
The Athletic are claiming that he will train with the Premier League club for two weeks.
Dean Smith has a host of options in the goalkeeping department but Jed Steer is currently out injured and Lovre Kalinic is expected to leave the club in January.
If that happens, Villa might be in the market for a new backup keeper.
St. Clair might prove to be a decent addition for a reasonable price. The MLS keeper is unlikely to cost a lot.
Furthermore, the Premier League club shouldn’t have any problems convincing him to join the club. Villa are a massive step up from Minnesota United and St. Clair will be desperate for the move to happen.
After a significant summer outlay, Villa are expected to have a quiet January window. It seems that St. Clair could be one of the few players coming in through the door.